Governing body to be formed for Karnataka Public Schools to oversee development, administration

BENGALURU: Soon, the Department of School Education will constitute a governing body for Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) to monitor their development in terms of academics, infrastructure and finance. The officials along with Education Minister pointed out that there were no governing bodies to monitor the schools, their administration and frequent transfer of teachers.

Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “The governing body was much required to monitor the development of KPS in Karnataka. All these years, there was no governing body for KPS schools. The governing body will include the principal of PU college, present Pay Disbursement Officer of KPS, chairman, heads of the high school or primary schools will be appointed as vice-chairman of the governing body. The Governing Body has been directed to meet at least once in two weeks to ensure the overall functioning and supervision of the school.”

He added, “Besides the governing body, there is a School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC). It is mandatory to constitute an SDMC, under the chairmanship of the MLA of the Assembly constituency concerned and at least two members must be included from the previous SDMC of the merged schools.”