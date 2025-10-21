Government employees express discontent over prolonged socio-economic survey in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Discontent is brewing among government employees over the prolonged Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. Already burdened with work due to staff shortage, they now anticipate piles of work once they return to their offices after completing the survey.

The survey, which started on September 22, was to end on October 7, but with only around 60 per cent of enumeration complete in many parts of the state, the government decided to extend the survey deadline to October 18, ahead of the Deepavali festival break. Now, the government claims the survey is complete in most of the districts, except in Bengaluru where it is due to continue till October 31. Teachers have been relieved from survey work.

The Karnataka Government Employees’ Association, which had earlier written to the Chief Secretary seeking exemption from survey duty during Deepavali, has written another letter urging the State government to exempt teachers taking up the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for the post of assistant professor in various degree colleges and universities. The test is scheduled on November 2, and the association has urged the government to allow these teachers to study.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secretariat Association staff is threatening to quit survey work midway as their office work has piled up. They had urged the government to relieve over 1,600 staffers from the secretariat deputed for the ongoing survey.