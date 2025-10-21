Kolar quarry blast victim’s widow gets Rs 10 lakh compensation, job, schooling for children

BENGALURU: The widow of a labourer, who was killed in a gelatin blast at a quarry running illegally in Kolar district, got Rs 10 lakh in compensation, besides a job and help for her children to gain admission to a government school with a hostel.

Thanks to Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, who ensured she got compensation by fixing responsibility on both the owner of the mining firm as well as the authorities concerned for allowing quarrying using gelatin, in gross violation of rules at Karadubande Hosahalli in Kolar district.

The Upa Lokayukta took suo motu action based on a media report dated May 26, 2023, on the tragic end of the labourer, Somu. The Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kolar and Director of Mines and Geology took up the case and responsibility for compensating the victim’s family.

When the case was taken up for hearing recently, they informed the Upa Lokayukta that the owner of the mining firm, Abdul Rehman, had agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the wife of the victim. Accordingly, he paid Rs 6 lakh through cheque and the remaining Rs 4 lakh by RTGS to Jyothibai, wife of Somu.

They also informed that a criminal case had been registered over the tragedy, and was pending before the trial court in Kolar, and justice will be done to the dependents of the deceased, including his children.

The Assistant Commissioner undertook before the Upa Lokayukta that she will ensure proper education facilities to Somu’s children, and a job will be provided through outsourcing in the social welfare department to his wife.

Accordingly, the AC got a job for her in Raichur, and her children will be admitted to a government school with a hostel. The lease of the mining firm, AJ Stone Crushers, was suspended for violating norms. Recording the same, the Upa Lokayukta closed the complaint.