Rare Indian scops owl spotted near Karnataka's Daroji sanctuary

HOSAPETE: In a rare and remarkable discovery, birdwatchers have recorded the first-ever sighting of the Indian scops owl near the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary in Vijayanagara. The nocturnal bird, known for its distinct ear-like tufts and exceptional camouflage, was identified earlier this week by birdwatchers Sabyasachi Roy, Sridhar Perumal, and Pompayya Malemath, who confirmed the species after close visual and auditory inspection.

Roy said that bird measuring approximately 20 to 25 cm in length. The bird is a small-sized owl species that blends effortlessly into its surroundings. With a greyish body and dark eyes, its cryptic appearance makes it notoriously difficult to spot during daylight. The bird was detected by its distinctive call a giveaway to its otherwise hidden presence.

Malemath, from Hampi, said this is the first recorded sighting of the indian scops owl in this region, and it opens up new avenues for ornithological study in and around the sanctuary. Experts believe the presence of the owl in this habitat which primarily supports sloth bears and other endemic wildlife could indicate a wider ecological range than previously assumed. Further studies are expected to assess whether the Indian scops owl has established a breeding population in the area or if this sighting was a rare migratory occurrence.

The Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, already noted for its biodiversity, is now drawing attention from avian researchers and wildlife enthusiasts eager to learn more about this new addition to the region’s fauna. Wildlife authorities and conservationists have welcomed the discovery, noting that such sightings underscore the importance of continued conservation efforts and habitat protection in lesser explored regions of Karnataka.