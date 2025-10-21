Residents blame SWD encroachment for persistant flooding in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Layout

BENGALURU: Vinayaka Layout in Horamavu is getting flooded over the last four years due to encroachment of the the 1.8 meters-long Storm Water Drain (SWD). Water from the shoulder and side drains from homes upstream are flooding the two streets in the upscale layout.

The residents had raised the matter with the Assistant Director of Land Records in the Revenue Department. A survey was done and the encroachment markings were done.

However, the Bengaluru East City Corporation (erstwhile Mahadevpura Zone) officials have never taken any interest in removing the encroachment that has been preventing the free flow of water.

Vinayak Medi, a resident staying in Vinayaka Layout for the last few years, said the issue was escalated to the engineers from the ward as well as the stormwater drain department, but they did not attend to the problem.

“Even a moderate rainfall is enough to flood at least two streets in the layout, and over 30 homes will be underwater. Water floods sumps, and homes will go under one to two feet of water.

We have now approached Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He has assured us to look into the issue. Now that the North East Monsoon has stepped in, if the encroachment is not cleared, the same situation will arise,” said Medi.

Lakshmi, another resident, said that safety of the residents is at stake as the electric pole is also under water two feet from the ground and in case of short circuit, lives will be lost.”Snakes and snails are coming inside homes due to water stagnating on the road and we are forced to park our two- wheelers where flood water seeps in and walk on the side drains slabs,” she said.

Arpitha, Assistant Executive Engineer, Horamavu Ward, confirmed the encroachment and said that a team of surveyors had shared the details, and action will be taken to clear the encroachment. “We will write to the jurisdictional police for protection and then deploy the JCB team and remove the encroachment”, said Arpitha.