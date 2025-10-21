Socio-economic survey extension delays key civic, revenue services in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: WITH the extension of the deadline for the completion of the Socio-Economic Survey in Bengaluru, the wait for government services has just got longer.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that the deadline for the survey has been extended till October 31 in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.

Services like e-khata, revenue-related services, clearing fallen trees, attending to clogged drains, roadside water logging clearance, and various works in the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), including transfer of ownership of vehicles, renewal of licence, hypothecation process of sending message to vehicle owners who clear loan on vehicles, all will continue to remain affected.

A senior official from GBA’s Revenue Department stated that, not just e-khata, most of the so far around 8.5 lakh e-khatas out of 32 lakh have been generated, and due to the ongoing survey, daily targets have not been able to be met. Tax collection, and other sources of revenue generation is also impacted severely.

Agreeing with the senior official, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Employees and Officers Association President Amruth Raj said the works related to e-khata and revenue is impacted as out of 1,500 revenue employees majority of them are on survey duty.

“Sixty Revenue Officers, 30 Assistant Revenue Officers in GBA, along with hundreds of Revenue Inspectors, Tax Inspectors are on survey duty and hence are facing inconvenience with e-khata and others”, said Raj.