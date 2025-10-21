Valmiki Samaj stages massive protest in Karnataka, demands arrest of ex-MP Ramesh Katti

BELAGAVI: A massive protest was staged by hundreds of members of the Valmiki Samaj on Monday at Basaveshwar Circle in Gokak, demanding the arrest of former MP Ramesh Katti in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks about the Valmiki community in the run-up to the recently-held Belagavi DCC Bank elections.

The protesters expressed outrage by placing a garland of slippers on Katti’s portrait and later setting it on fire, condemning his alleged casteist comments.

Valmiki Samaj leaders who had arrived in large numbers gathered at Basaveshwar Circle and expressed anger, condemning the statement of former MP Ramesh Katti. Speaking at the protest, Belagavi District Valmiki Community President Rajshekhar Talawar said that Ramesh Katti, being a person holding a

responsible position, should have exercised restraint and awareness about his words. “It is unacceptable for someone in such a position to make demeaning remarks about the ST community,” he said, lashing out at the former MP. He added that Katti’s comments had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community and could lead to tensions among various communities, thereby disturbing law and order in the state. “If Ramesh Katti is not arrested immediately, the Valmiki and other backward communities will call for a Belagavi bandh on the 24th of this month,” Talawar warned.