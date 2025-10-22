BJP, JDS to set up co-ord panels for local polls: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Ahead of elections to the local bodies, including the zilla panchayats and corporations under the newly-constituted Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), alliance partners BJP and JDS have decided to form coordination committees, one to oversee and coordinate polls in Bengaluru, and another for the same purpose in other parts of the state.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who met JDS leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, said they discussed working together in the coming polls, for which coordination panels will be constituted. “Kumaraswamy will send names of those from the JDS who would be committee members in the next eight days,” he added.

‘Bengaluru got worse under Congress’

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vijayendra said that under Congress rule, the state of Bengaluru has only worsened. There is no development and people are cursing the government. “When BS Yediyurappa was chief minister, he would take criticisim from industrialists and others positively. But now, when people like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai are offering suggestions to the government, instead of considering them, leaders, including senior ministers, are criticising them openly,’’ he said.

Speaking about his brother and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, Vijayendra said the former has stated that money from Karnataka is being sent for elections in Bihar. “Ministers and others are seeking proof about this. Have they forgotten the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, where government had transferred money for polls? The money was transferred to unknown accounts, which was used to purchase gold and the same money was used for polls. The ED has also taken note of this,” he said.