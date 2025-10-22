Congress, BJP in Karnataka trade charges over fundraising for Bihar polls

BENGALURU: As electioneering in Bihar is gaining momentum, in Karnataka, the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP leaders are engaged in a war of words over raising funds for elections in other states.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra told media persons that there were several instances to show that the Congress government converted Karnataka into an ATM for elections in other states. Backing his brother and BJP MP BY Raghavendra’s allegations that Congress leaders in Karnataka were collecting funds for Bihar elections, Vijayendra said, “The ministers are asking for evidence (to back Raghavendra’s allegations). Have Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar forgotten the Valmiki Development Corporation scam?” he asked.

The BJP leader said in the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, the ED probe showed that funds were transferred to Telangana, and money was also used in the Lok Sabha elections. Allegations made against the Congress government by the Contractors Association and CM’s Economic Advisor Rayareddy are proof of rampant corruption in the government, the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka had also alleged that the Congress government has turned Karnataka into an ATM for funding the party in the elections in other states.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and other senior leaders, however, dismissed the BJP allegations. “I think Vijayendra and Raghavendra, other BJP leaders were in the practice of doing it, so they are recalling what they did,” the DCM said, responding to Vijayendra and his brother’s allegations.