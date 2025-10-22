‘Govt withdrew cases against accused in Chittapur violence to appease Muslims’: LoP R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that cases registered against 30 people for violence after cattle theft at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district recently have been withdrawn.

Addressing reporters at Chittapur, he said the Congress government took this decision just to appease Muslims. The BJP will move a court of law against withdrawal of the cases.

Ashoka said supporters of the accused in the cattle theft case indulged in violence at Chittapur in protest against police action. They threw stones and stormed the police station there. But Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Chittapur MLA, wrote to the government requesting it to withdraw the cases against the accused. Accordingly, the cabinet decided to withdraw the cases, Ashoka alleged.

The Congress government had taken a similar decision with regard to the Hubballi violence case. But the court reprimanded it. “The Congress continues to appease Muslims for votes. If the accused are released, they will indulge in similar crimes in future. We will go to court against this decision,” he said.

Referring to a circular issued by the education department in 2013 when Jagadish Shettar was CM to use school playgrounds for academic purposes only, Ashoka said it related to only one school at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. This was done at the department level. Shettar did not have any role in it. Priyank’s request to CM Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities on government facilities/sites will not impact the Sangh, he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders, he said the NDA government at the Centre has given five times more grants to the state than the previous UPA government. The Congress government is not in a position even to build a bus stand, hospital, or a road now, he alleged.