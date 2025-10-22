Minister Jarkiholi to respond to Ramesh Katti's remarks after Deepavali

BELAGAVI: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday said in Hukkeri that he would give a fitting response to the BJP leader and former MP Ramesh Katti’s remarks against him after Deepavali. The Jarkiholis and the Kattis, two dominant political families in Belagavi, are likely to trade charges again.

After the elections to Hukkeri Electricity Cooperative Society and Belagavi DCC Bank, Jarkiholi said he would now travel across the state on a development agenda.

Jarkiholi said a case was registered against Katti for his alleged remarks against the Valmiki community.

Dismissing charges that the government was curbing RSS activities, he said: “The rule is that every organisation must get prior permission to use government premises.”

He dismissed the BJP’s claim that Karnataka’s funds were being diverted to influence Bihar elections. “There is no truth in this. BJP’s statements do not deserve any response,” he said.

He said the newly elected board at Belagavi DCC Bank would soon decide on leadership positions. He said a leader from Kuruba community is likely to get nominated to the bank. Responding to Katti’s barb that the Jarkiholi family was contesting even in general constituencies, the minister said, “We simply contest wherever the party gives us ticket.”