Now, ‘letter from officials’ questions CM's advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy

KOPPAL: A letter war has started in Koppal after chief minister’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy wrote to the CM Siddaramaiah about sand mafia and the involvement of officials in the racket across the state.

Now, an anonymous letter, claiming to be representing government officials, is doing the rounds on social media. It has no letterhead or signature, but lists 20 serious allegations, most of them targeted at Rayareddy and seeks answers.

Rayareddy, in his letter, had sought action from the CM against officials stationed in the same place for many years. He demanded appropriate action against those officials involved in rampant sand mining and corruption. He warned that illegal sand mining is causing a huge loss to the public exchequer, as 150-200 lorries make trips in Koppal district alone.

He stated that complaints have been filed against department officials involved in corruption, and that over 200 people are involved in the sand mafia.

The letter purportedly posted by officials, meanwhile, asks questions targeting Rayareddy. Some of the important queries raised by it are: How can the CM’s economic advisor gave capital exemption to some projects? Is the instruction to pay capital for the sand used for the Kuknur bypass road corruption? Are there no violations in sand mining going on in the name of the MLA’s relatives in Shirur area? Is sand mining not causing losses to the government treasury?

The letter has raised questions about Rayareddy’s actions and requested him to clarify all these questions.