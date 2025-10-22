Record number of devotees take darshan of Goddess Hasanamba in Karnataka

HASSAN: Over 23 lakh devotees have had darshan of Goddess Hasanamba this year, raking in Rs 20 crore in revenues for the temple, which opens for just 12 days each year. According to Hassan District Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari, record sales of Rs 1,000 and Rs 300 entry tickets, and laddu prasadam, contributed to the grand numbers.

The doors of the hallowed Sri Hasanamba Temple here, will now be closed on Thursday, as dictated by tradition. Wednesday is the last day for devotees to visit the temple. Latha Kumari said that this time around, the district administration managed the entry system at the temple more efficiently, which was welcomed by visitors.

Hassan district minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who worked to provide swift darshan for common visitors, personally supervised the queue system, providing them basic amenities and prasadam. He also personally helped manage the crowd, besides directing officials.

Visitors to the temple appreciated the temple entry system and the basic amenities provided at the venue. For the first time, the temple authorities provided free entry for citizens aged above 80 years. Also, those who entered the temple with Rs 1,000 entry tickets received two packets of laddu prasadam.

Meanwhile, the Siddeshwara annual car festival will take place at the Shri Hasanamba Temple premises on Wednesday night, where thousands of devotees will witness a host of rituals.

Except for a protest by JDS workers, led by local MLA Swaroop Prakash, against the temple administrator over alleged neglect for Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, in front of the Hassan City Corporation, the annual fair of Goddess Hasanamba proceeded peacefully.