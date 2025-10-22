Rs 46 crore dhamaka for Karnataka Milk Federation this festive season

BENGALURU: Breaking all its previous records, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sold 1100 tonnes of sweets for Dasara and Deepavali this year, totting up business worth Rs 46 crore, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said here on Tuesday. This marks a high in KMF’s history.

Venkatesh told reporters there is a huge demand for sweets every year during Dasara and Deepavali, and KMF had made preparations well in advance to sell over 40 varieties of sweets under the ‘Nandini’ brand. In 2024, over 724 tonnes of sweets were sold during the festive season, resulting in Rs 33.48 crore of business.

“We had set a target to sell 1000 tonnes of sweets and started preparing much earlier. We crossed our target and this year, 1100 tonnes of sweets worth Rs 46 crore were sold, which is 38 per cent more than the previous year. It is a record,’’ he said.