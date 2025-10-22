Rs 46 crore dhamaka for Karnataka Milk Federation this festive season

BENGALURU: Breaking all its previous records, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sold 1100 tonnes of sweets for Dasara and Deepavali this year, totting up business worth Rs 46 crore, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said here on Tuesday. This marks a high in KMF’s history.
Venkatesh told reporters there is a huge demand for sweets every year during Dasara and Deepavali, and KMF had made preparations well in advance to sell over 40 varieties of sweets under the ‘Nandini’ brand. In 2024, over 724 tonnes of sweets were sold during the festive season, resulting in Rs 33.48 crore of business.
“We had set a target to sell 1000 tonnes of sweets and started preparing much earlier. We crossed our target and this year, 1100 tonnes of sweets worth Rs 46 crore were sold, which is 38 per cent more than the previous year. It is a record,’’ he said.
Claiming it is a remarkable achievement which stands testimony to the purity, quality and trust that Nandini symbolizes, he said it reflects the commitment, hard work and unity of Karnataka’s dairy farming community and cooperative network. Popular sweets include milk peda, Dharwad peda, Mysuru pak, badam burfi, coconut burfi, rasogolla, kunda and others.
KMF has been in the forefront of the dairy cooperative sector for the past five decades. “On average, every day one crore litres of milk is collected across the state. Of this, 65 lakh litres of milk and milk-based products, including curd, are supplied within and outside the state.
Under the ‘Nandini’ brand, 175 products including ghee, butter, paneer, sweets, milk powder, milk shakes and others are sent to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Assam and other places. Nandini has become a trustworthy name for customers,’’ he said.
KMF has 15 milk unions covering all districts in Karnataka that procure milk from primary dairy cooperative societies and distribute milk to consumers across the state. It is the second largest dairy cooperative in the country, and the largest in South India.