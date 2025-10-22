Women activists seek reprobe of Dharmasthala cases

BENGALURU: While some have opposed investigation into the mysterious deaths of women in Dharmasthala, a group of over 50 women called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to ensure justice for the victims of rape and murder.
The women, who are well-known personalities, have also sought implementation of the Ugrappa Committee report to curb violence against women across Karnataka. Representing the ‘Kondavaru Yaaru? (Who are the Murderers?)’ campaign, the signatories include journalist Vijayamma, actor Arundhati Nag, film makers Kavitha Lankesh and Deepa Dhanraj, scholars Prof AR Vasavi and Dr Janaki Nair, and several women’s collectives.
Lauding the government’s move to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Dharmasthala atrocities, they called it a “bold and people-oriented step” that has inspired hope among women across the state. They demanded a comprehensive reinvestigation into past cases of rape and murder, including those of Soujanya, Padmalatha and Yamuna/Narayan, along with the suspicious deaths of Ravi Poojary, Gopalakrishna Gowda and Harish Madival, who were key witnesses in a murder case.
Citing the Karnataka High Court’s 2024 ruling on official lapses in the Soujanya case, the activists pressed for immediate disciplinary and criminal action against errant officers under Section 166A IPC, for failure to perform their duties. Their demands include:
Creation of an independent support group to assist SIT with gender justice expertise
Protection, anonymity and rehabilitation for survivors and witnesses through public notices by the Women and Child Welfare department
Legal action against anyone using caste, religion or political power to suppress the truth or intimidate victims
Installation of CCTV surveillance and women’s help desks at public and religious places to enhance safety
Formation of internal committees under the POSH Act in all religious institutions
Fast-tracking implementation of Ugrappa and Justice Verma committee reports for long-term reforms
Introduction of comprehensive sexual education to promote mutual respect and equality
The statement applauded the government’s “vision” in reviving the Ugrappa report but insisted that symbolic gestures are not enough and that the fight for justice in Dharmasthala is far from over. “Justice must not stop at announcements,” they wrote. “Every woman in Karnataka must feel safe — in public, at home, and in places of worship.”