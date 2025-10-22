Women activists seek reprobe of Dharmasthala cases

BENGALURU: While some have opposed investigation into the mysterious deaths of women in Dharmasthala, a group of over 50 women called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to ensure justice for the victims of rape and murder.

The women, who are well-known personalities, have also sought implementation of the Ugrappa Committee report to curb violence against women across Karnataka. Representing the ‘Kondavaru Yaaru? (Who are the Murderers?)’ campaign, the signatories include journalist Vijayamma, actor Arundhati Nag, film makers Kavitha Lankesh and Deepa Dhanraj, scholars Prof AR Vasavi and Dr Janaki Nair, and several women’s collectives.

Lauding the government’s move to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Dharmasthala atrocities, they called it a “bold and people-oriented step” that has inspired hope among women across the state. They demanded a comprehensive reinvestigation into past cases of rape and murder, including those of Soujanya, Padmalatha and Yamuna/Narayan, along with the suspicious deaths of Ravi Poojary, Gopalakrishna Gowda and Harish Madival, who were key witnesses in a murder case.