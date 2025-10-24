90 per cent work on Gaganyaan mission completed: ISRO chief Narayanan

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said that 90 per cent of the work on India’s maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has been completed. The first of the three uncrewed missions is scheduled to be undertaken in December.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to promote the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), scheduled from November 3 to 5 in New Delhi, Narayanan stressed that the safety of astronauts was crucial for the main crewed mission, which is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

“Safety of astronauts in space is crucial and thus each test is being extensively conducted… a lot of technology development has to take place – the rocket has to be human-rated, the orbital module has to be developed, and the environmental control safety system has to be developed. Then coming to the crew escape system, parachute system and then, of course, there are the human-centric products," he said.

“Three uncrewed missions have to be accomplished before going for the crewed mission and we are working towards it. In the first uncrewed mission, Vyommitra (the humanoid) is going to fly and we are working towards that to accomplish the crewed mission by the beginning of 2027," he added.

ISRO completed the first integrated air drop test for Gaganyaan at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on 24 August. This test successfully demonstrated the critical parachute-based deceleration system of the crew module for the Gaganyaan mission.