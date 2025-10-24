90% work on Gaganyaan mission completed: ISRO

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said 90 per cent of the work on India’s maiden human spaceflight mission, the first Gaganyaan mission which is under development, has been completed. The first of the three uncrewed missions will be undertaken in December.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event to promote the November 3-5 scheduled Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) in New Delhi, Narayanan stressed on the safety of the astronauts being crucial while undertaking the main crewed mission which is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.
“Safety of astronauts in space is crucial and thus each test is being extensively conducted…a lot of technology development has to take place – the rocket has to be human-rated, the orbital module has to be developed, and the environmental control safety system has to be developed. Then coming to the crew escape system, parachute system and then, of course, there are the human-centric products,” he said.
“Three uncrewed missions have to be accomplished before going for the crewed mission and we are working towards it. In the first uncrewed mission, Vyommitra (the humanoid) is going to fly and we are working towards that to accomplish the crewed mission by the beginning of 2027,” he said.
ISRO completed the first integrated air drop test for Gaganyaan at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on August 24. This was a successful demonstration of the critical parachute-based deceleration system of the crew module for the Gaganyaan mission.
In a simulated rehearsal of the splashdown when the astronauts return to Earth post the mission, a module was lifted off using a helicopter to an altitude three kilometers and released before deploying nine parachutes for a successful splashdown in the Bay of Bengal, he explained. Narayanan said work on the next generation launchers is ongoing, and the Prime Minister had set targets to work on the crewed lunar mission.
“We are in the conceiving phase and design phase for a lift off mass of 75,000-80,000Kg. This will have three stage rockets, to take man to Moon and bring them back safely,” he said, adding that work to launch the first module of Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS), India’s first space station weighing 52 tonnes, is on and is scheduled for 2028.
On India’s indigenous satellite navigation system – Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) –Narayanan said there have been some setbacks but now all works are in place. A total of seven satellites are needed to complete the constellation and facilitate the navigation satellite system. “Of this, four are in orbit and three more need to be launched.
The first of the three will be launched before the end of this financial year and in the next one-and-half years. The remaining will be launched in a gap of six months each,” he said.
Narayanan said the Central government had approved Chandrayaan-4, which is aimed at bringing back samples from the lunar soil and environment. While designing activities are ongoing, approval has also been obtained for Chandrayaan-5, the Lunar Pole Exploration (Lupex) mission in collaboration with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa).