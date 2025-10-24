BJP MP Tejasvi Surya terms Congress rule as ‘eclipse on Karnataka’s development’

BENGALURU: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday tore into CM Siddaramaiah for making a personal attack on him, and termed Congress rule in Karnataka as “an eclipse on the state’s development”.

Surya, Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South, said the Congress government has not taken up any development work in the last two-and-half years. When Google decided to invest $15 billion to build an AI data hub in AP, the Karnataka IT/BT minister was busy trying to ban the RSS, and when crimes against women were increasing, and the state home minister was busy with betting, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah had termed Surya “Amavasya” (new moon day when the moon is not visible). The BJP leader said he would not make any personal remarks against the CM, but questioned his government’s performance.

The BJP MP said potholed roads across the state reflected the state of affairs in Karnataka. Not even 1 km of road in Bengaluru is free of potholes and the condition of footpaths is even worse.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for criticising PM Narendra Modi, Surya said the CM often questions the PM and MPs from the state in order to cover up the state government’s failures. He added that over 2,500 farmers died by suicide, transport corporation employees are protesting against the government’s failure to pay their salaries, the government has not filled up vacancies, and thousands of youth are protesting against it, there is rampant corruption and money that is supposed to be spent for people’s welfare is used in elections in Bihar.