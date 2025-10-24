Decoy operation foils sex determination racket near Mysuru, three arrested

MYSURU: In a meticulously planned operation using a decoy, officials of the Mandya and Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Department busted a foetal sex determination and abortion racket being run from a bungalow on the outskirts of Mysuru, leading to the arrest of three people.

The operation was led by Dr Mohan, District Health Officer (DHO) of Mandya, with the assistance of Mysuru DHO Dr C Kumaraswamy following specific intelligence about a middleman arranging illegal sex determination tests. Speaking to tnie, Dr Mohan revealed that the operation was launched after a pregnant woman reported late for her health checkup at a primary health care centre in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya.

“Her delay in obtaining the ‘taayi card’ raised suspicions. She revealed that she had previously given birth to a girl and wanted a boy this time and said she had undergone a sex determination test in Mysuru.”

Acting on this tip-off and obtaining a contact number, they devised a decoy operation with the help of another pregnant woman.

The decoy contacted a middleman named Swamy, explaining that she already had two daughters and was unwilling to have another girl. He agreed to help, instructing her to be present near Teresian College in Mysuru.

“He had offered to arrange a fetal sex determination scan for a fee of Rs 30,000 which included scanning for sex determination and abortion,” the DHO said. Around 12 noon on Wednesday, Swamy picked up the decoy and drove towards Mellahalli Circle before heading to Hunuganahalli village.