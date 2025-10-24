I aspire for CM’s post, but party will decide, says PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has once again made it clear that he sees himself as a contender for the chief minister’s post in 2028, reiterating his long-held ambition while emphasising his roots as an AHINDA leader.

Speaking at Kakati near Belagavi on Wednesday, Jarkiholi said, “I have already stated earlier that I am an aspirant for the CM’s post in 2028. Ultimately, the decision will rest with the party. There are still about 30 months to go, and everything will depend on the opinion of legislators.”

He backed Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks endorsing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership, calling them Yathindra’s personal opinion. “We have always stood as AHINDA leaders. Yathindra’s statement is his individual view,” Jarkiholi clarified.

When asked about reports suggesting a change in the KPCC president’s post in December, Jarkiholi said he was unaware of any such move, adding, “I don’t know anything about a change in the party president.”

Jarkiholi’s reiteration of his chief ministerial aspirations, amid ongoing murmurs of power-sharing and leadership recalibration within the Congress, has added a fresh dimension to Karnataka’s evolving political scene.