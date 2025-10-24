IRCTC plans to extend Karnataka's luxury train Golden Chariot to Mumbai, Aurangabad

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s luxury train, the Golden Chariot, is set to run on new routes soon.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) sources told TNIE that plans are underway to start the Bengaluru to Mumbai circuit in the next financial year.

This will include the popular Buddhist rock-cut monuments of Ajanta and Ellora caves near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

International and domestic tourists have already explored Mysuru, Hampi, Thanjavur, Chettinadu, and other destinations. IRCTC is redrawing itineraries to offer a mix of existing and new attractions.

“In the new Mumbai package, the plan is to include Mysuru and Hampi. Discussions to include Goa in this five-nights-six-days itinerary are still ongoing,” the source said.

“Tour and travel operators have suggested many other circuits, including short ones covering unique, lesser-known places preferred by tourists. We have to consider logistics, including train routes and bus arrangements. Cooperation from private tour operators and government agencies is needed. Partnerships with hotels and travel agencies are also planned,” the source added.

Officials from IRCTC and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) met on Friday to discuss operations and strategies to break even.

KSTDC Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra said Rs 1.20 crore was spent this fiscal on updating technology and operations inside the train.