Kalaburagi DC will take decision on permission for processions: Home Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Thursday that based on the state government’s order (issued by the previous BJP government headed by Shettar), the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner will give permission for processions and other activities by various organisations in that district.

Addressing reporters here, Dr Parameshwara said that his government did not issue the order keeping Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in mind. “As a responsible government, we don’t want to see any activity that disturbs peace and harmony in society,” he added.

He said the order has no reference to RSS. School grounds are for sports, academic and cultural activities. When Jagadish Shettar was CM in 2013, he issued the order with good intention. “We have issued the same order. The government’s duty is to provide solutions to problems,” he added.

On guidelines related to the order, Dr Parameshwara said there is clarity in it. To make it more specific, the home department will soon issue guidelines. The district administrations should take decisions based on the guidelines henceforth.On RSS and two more organisations seeking permission to take out processions at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district on the same day, he said the district administration will take a call.

On new recruitments in the police department, Dr Parameshwara said in the next five days, the government will issue a notification to recruit 4,600 constables. There are 15,000 vacant posts of constable in the state. After recruiting 4,600 constables, the government will issue another notification to appoint 5,000 more constables. The department needs space to train new recruits. At present, 545 sub-inspectors are undergoing training. They will be deputed to police stations in the next four months. The government has issued a notification to recruit 400 more sub-inspectors, he said.