Karnataka SIT questions four in connection with voters’ name deletion in Aland

KALABURAGI: In a significant step, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), for the first time, has detained four data centre operators in connection with illegal deletion of names from voters’ list in Aland Assembly constituency in the run up to the elections in 2023. The SIT questioned the detainees in Bengaluru on Wednesday for reportedly making forged Form 7 applications to delete voters’ names.

A week ago, the SIT had raided their houses and recovered seven laptops and 15 mobile phones. The SIT is probing allegations that data center operators were paid Rs 80 for each Form 7 application (for deleting the names of voters from the voters’ list). A total of 6,018 applications were made between December 2022 and February 2023, working to a total payment of Rs. 4.8 lakh.

The state police had registered an FIR on deletion of voters’ names after BR Patil, Aland MLA, and deputy chairman of State Planning Commission, raised a complaint in 2023. The investigation was taken over by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) this September.

The issue became a national furore after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the alleged vote theft in Aland.

Within a few days of the SIT taking over the investigation, a set of voters’ list was found burnt in a garbage yard in Aland.

The SIT visited the spot and collected half- burnt voters’ list and sent them to Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalaburragi.

Last week, the SIT had raided the houses of former Aland MLA, Subhash Guttedar, and his sons, Harshanand and Santosh Guttedar.