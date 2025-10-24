Law, order slumped under Congress rule: LoP R Ashoka

HUBBALLI: Reacting to the case where three men allegedly raped a young woman in Bengaluru this week, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday stated that there is a failure of law and order in Karnataka.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is careless and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is busy trying to grab power. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara doesn’t seem to know anything either, and keeps saying he will get a report and then respond. Since the Congress came to power, there is no law and order in the state,” Ashoka said

“The Congress should first clarify where it’s getting its money from. There are various authorities to inquire into the financial matters related to RSS. The Congress has no authority to question this,” he added.

“Regarding the RSS registration issue, the Congress should first understand which law in the Constitution makes registration mandatory. Anyone can start any organisation, and registration is not compulsory.

If they want information about the RSS, they can visit our office. Till now, the RSS does not own any land or building; wherever we are, it is under the name of local leaders,” he said.