Man stabbed near bar in Mangaluru's Suratkal; Police launch manhunt for accused

MANGALURU: A stabbing incident was reported near Deepak Bar in Suratkal at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Victims Mukshid, Nizam, and two others had gone to the bar and were consuming alcohol. Four unidentified men, who were also drinking at the same bar, picked an argument with them. The altercation continued outside the premises.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that during the scuffle, one of the accused took a knife, believed to be the type used for cutting flex banners, and stabbed Mukshid in the stomach and near the ear. Nizam, who was present at the scene, also sustained an injury to his hand. Police confirmed that Mukshid is out of danger, as the wounds were not deep.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Suratkal Police Station against the accused.

The suspects have been identified as Gururaj, a known rowdy-sheeter in Suratkal and an active Bajrang Dal member; Alex Santosh, and friend of Gururaj; Sushanth; and Nithin. Police teams were dispatched to their hideout during the night, but the accused managed to escape before officers arrived.

Commissioner Reddy visited the hospital on Friday to meet the injured victims.