MP Prabha Mallikarjun sponsors nine SSLC toppers for Delhi educational tour

DAVANGERE: Nine SSLC toppers of government high schools in Davanagere parliamentary constituency, which encompasses Harihar, Honnali, Channagiri, Davanagere North and South, Jagaluru, Mayakonda and Harapanahalli, are set to embark on an educational excursion to New Delhi.

The primary objective of this tour is to elevate the aspirations of students enrolled in government high schools, encouraging them to envision grander ambitions and realise them.

Member of Parliament Dr Prabha Mallikarjun is committed to increasing the capacity of government schools, and this tour programme is a vital component of her initiative. She said a majority of students reside in rural areas, relying on government institutions for their educational pursuits. If influential people demonstrate their commitment to enhancing these students’ self-esteem, there will be no shortage of enrolment in these schools.

Strengthening government schools will indirectly lead to increased admissions, thereby unveiling the latent talents of the nation, Dr Prabha told the TNIE.

She added, “Initially, we intended to send eight top-performing SSLC students from government high schools; however, with two exceptional students identified in Honnali, we resolved to send both to New Delhi. All travel expenses, including airfare and accommodation, will be personally covered by me.”

“I am confident that witnessing these accomplished children will invigorate the current batch of SSLC students, motivating them to study diligently and excel in their examinations,” she added.