Private schools in Karnataka to renew recognition online this year

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy has invited applications from private schools for renewal of recognition through the online mode this year. As per the notification issued on Tuesday, physical applications will not be accepted.

Renewal of recognition for schools is a process of re-applying to the relevant government education authority to maintain the school’s legal and operational status. Therefore, the department has made it mandatory for the schools to submit updated reports on infrastructure, staff, finances and to comply with safety and curriculum requirements.

Lokesh Talikote, President, Recognised and Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA), said, “We welcome the decision of the education department but they should have released this notification in the beginning of the academic year in April or May.

Now that the education department has released this notification in November, schools will not be able to complete this online process in a month’s time. As a result, the schools will go unrecognised by the department which would impact teachers, children and parents.”