RPF foils kidnapping, rescues six-month-old baby at Mysuru railway station

MYSURU: In a swift operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Mysuru Railway Station rescued a six-month-old baby and foiled a kidnapping attempt on Wednesday.

At 5.20 am on Wednesday, on-duty constable CM Nagaraju noticed a woman crying near the portico area of Mysuru Railway Station, frantically searching for her missing infant. The woman told the constable that her six-month-old son had disappeared, while the family was asleep on the station premises.

Acting immediately, Nagaraju alerted Assistant Sub-Inspector Prasi and Inspector Dinesh Kumar, following which, an RPF team quickly reviewed CCTV footage from the station.

The visuals revealed a woman, about 50-years-old, carrying an infant and walking towards Platform No. 6, apparently attempting to board Train No. 16206.

The alert RPF personnel rushed to the platform, intercepted the suspect, and rescued the baby before any harm could be done. The woman was taken to the RPF Post for inquiry, while the parents were immediately informed and reunited with their child.

Case booked under BNS

Further investigation confirmed that the woman had attempted to kidnap the infant. She was later identified as Nandini (45), a resident of Mochi Colony, Pension Mohalla, Hassan.

After completing legal formalities, the accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), who registered a case under Section 137(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and produced her before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody.