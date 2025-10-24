RSS seeks Tahasildar's nod for route march in Karnataka's Chittapur

KALABURAGI: The RSS has submitted an application to the Kalaburagi district administration and to Chittapur Tahasildar seeking permission for conducting a route march in Chittapur on November 2 as per the directions from the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court.

Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers have also submitted separate applications to the Chittapur Tahasildar to permit them to conduct processions on the same day and same time at which the RSS has proposed to conduct its route march.

Bhim Army has asked the tahsildar to allow it to take out a procession carrying its blue flag and lathi.

Chittapur Tahasildar Nagayya Hiremath told the TNIE that Gonda, Kuruba ST Action Committee, has also submitted an application seeking permission to stage a protest programme on November 2 to put pressure on the government to include Gonda and Kuruba community under the ST category.

Another outfit, Souharda Karnataka Forum, has submitted a memorandum asking the administration to prohibit the RSS from conducting its route march on November 2.

The RSS had filed a petition in the Kalaburagi bench of the High Court questioning the ban on taking out route march in Chittapur. The court asked RSS whether it can conduct its route march on November 2 and if it is prepared to conduct the march, it can submit an application to the district administration before October 24.

The tahsildar said he would submit his report to the district administration after receiving a report from the police. Kalaburagi SP Adduru Srinivasalu said the police department has sought legal opinion on the matter.