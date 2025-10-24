Three killed in separate bull attacks during traditional events in Karnataka's Haveri district

HAVERI : Three persons, including two elderly men, were killed in separate bull attacks during traditional bull-taming events and processions held in different parts of Haveri district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar Kodihalli (71) of Daneshwar Nagar in Haveri, Ghanisab Bankapur (74) of Devihosur village, and Bharath Hingameri (24) of Tilavalli in Hangal taluk.

Yashodha Vantagodi, Superintendent of Police, Haveri, said two people were killed during bull-taming events, while another person died after being attacked during a festive procession. “No permission was granted by the police for any such events. All three cases have been registered under respective police station limits, and action will be taken against the organisers based on investigation,” she said.

According to police, the victims were either walking along the road or standing nearby when the bulls, which were part of competitions and processions, went out of control and charged at the crowd.

In Devihosur village, a bull participating in a procession suddenly panicked and attacked Ghanisab, who was seated on a platform.

He sustained severe injuries to his neck and chest and died on the spot. In Hangal taluk, Bharath Hingameri suffered fatal head injuries after being tossed by a charging bull. Every year, traditional bull races and processions are organised across Haveri during major festivals.