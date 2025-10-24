Tussle begins in Congress to take over AHINDA mantle from CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra’s statement that PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi deserved to be the ideological heir of his father who championed the cause of AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and the Dalits) has created ripples within the Congress.

It has been interpreted as a counter to RDPR minister and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who has shown signs of championing the AHINDA cause, albeit on ideological ground, taking on RSS.

Some Congress sympathisers say Priyank could step into the shoes of Siddaramaiah. A section of AHINDA community youths under the banner of ‘Yuva AHINDA Karnataka’ has been projecting him as chief minister candidate on social media.

“With his criticism of RSS, Priyank has emerged as a leader who can match Siddaramaiah within the party, especially those from AHINDA communities getting sidelined,” observed a Congress leader.

At a function held at Raibag on Wednesday, Yathindra had said that since his father is in his political twilight Satish Jarkiholi will take up the mantle to lead the AHINDA.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara defended Yathindra saying that Jarkiholi was one of the pillars of the AHINDA movement.

“He (Yathindra) did not say it in the context of change in leadership but ideologically what’s wrong with it. Satish, who had played a key role in organising the AHINDA movement, is in the same path Siddaramaiah trod,” he said.