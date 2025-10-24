Yathindra for Satish Jarkiholi as CM Siddaramaiah’s heir

BELAGAVI: Amid the intense power-sharing tussle within the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah has set off a political tremor by openly hinting that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi could succeed his father.

At a public event in Raibag on Wednesday, Yathindra praised Jarkiholi, calling him a “capable and deserving successor” to CM Siddaramaiah. The remark, coming at a time when the Congress is battling internal friction, has triggered a storm of speculation within party ranks, and reset the political narrative.

The question of who will lead the Congress after Siddaramaiah has long divided the party. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, representing the Vokkaliga community, is seen as a leader with the potential to become the next chief minister.

‘Calculated signal from Siddaramaiah’s camp’

Now, Yathindra’s endorsement of Satish Jarkiholi, an AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leader, has added a new dimension to the leadership race, and possibly, a new power tussle within the Congress.

Party insiders see Yathindra’s words as a calculated signal from Siddaramaiah’s camp that the CM’s political legacy could continue through someone who shares his social base and ideological space.

The development comes amid growing demands from within the AHINDA faction to ensure the community’s continued leadership in the party. There is also mounting discontent over what some leaders see as Shivakumar’s overreach in government affairs.

Political message for 2028

By projecting Jarkiholi, Yathindra has effectively thrown the gauntlet in the Congress’s internal succession debate. If the Chief Minister’s camp rallies behind Jarkiholi, the state Congress may soon witness a three-way contest for the top seat -- between Shivakumar, Jarkiholi and Industries Minister MB Patil.