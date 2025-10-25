Areca traders happy as price surges, growers from Karnataka upset

DAVANGERE: Missing out on the bumper price opportunity that arecanut commands in markets currently is something that growers in Karnataka will chew on for a long time. The traders who have kept their stock dry are now reaping the price dividends. Not anticipating the rise in demand, most farmers had already sold their crop.

On Friday, a quintal of Rashi arecanut fetched Rs 65,099 in Honnali, Rs 65,390 in Holalkere and Rs 66,669 at Tumcos market in Channagiri. This is the highest price arecanut has hit this season.

The price may still go north and then stabilise at Rs 50,000 per quintal, say traders at Bheemasamudra, the largest arecanut market in Karnataka.

The standing crop (without husk) is being quoted around Rs 7,500 per quintal, and traders are rushing to plantations to buy it then and there. Low yield and consequent scarcity of produce are the main triggers for the surge in price this season.

Fruit rot and yellow leaf disease have blighted the arecanut crop in Shivamogga, Channagiri and other regular growing areas in the state.

Arecanut trade in the state largely depends on markets in Bheemasamudra, Channagiri, Shivamogga and Sirsi. Pan masala companies from North India buy arecanut from these markets.

Every year around this time, areca from Davanagere and Chitradurga, reach the markets. This season, due to excess rain, nut processing has not yet started in these areas.