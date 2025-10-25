Bhim Army seeks police nod for rally in Karnataka's Chittapura

BENGALURU: The Bhim Army’s state leadership has formally approached Karnataka Police, seeking permission to hold a public rally on November 2 in Chittapura taluk, Kalaburagi district.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Bhim Army state president Rajgopal DS said, “We have requested permission to carry any three of five specified items during the march — a copy of the Constitution’s Preamble, a blue shawl, and either bamboo sticks, khaddas (steel bangle) or licensed firearms.”

“We demand permission because the RSS, in our view, is trying to intimidate a Dalit minister here. Instead of supporting social equality, RSS has been creating fear and division. Even after 100 years of existence, the organisation still carries sticks, rather than spreading knowledge or education among the youth,” he said.

The event, organised in association with the Bharat Ekta Mission, aims to mobilise youth from Dalit, backwards, tribal and Muslim communities to promote awareness about India’s democratic values, Rajgopal added.

“RSS has never once read out or honoured the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar during its marches or meetings. If they can carry sticks, we will carry the Constitution and walk peacefully in a disciplined, constitutional manner. If they are given permission, we should also be given.”

If permission is granted, Bhim Army will mobilise at least 1,000 people from each district, numbering over 25,000 participants, he added.