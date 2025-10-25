Coastal erosion, seawall construction leading to rapid loss of sea turtle habitats along Karnataka coast: Study

MANGALURU: Sea turtles along the Karnataka coastline are facing habitat loss owing to coastal erosion, seawall construction and climate-induced extreme weather events, according to a new study by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The study highlights how human interventions and changing ocean conditions are changing ocean conditions leading to loss of critical habitats like turtle nesting grounds.

Published in the journal Regional Studies in Marine Science, the study revealed that over 52% of local fishermen attributed the decline in turtle nesting to sea erosion and seawall construction.

The research, spearheaded by Dr Bindu Sulochanan at CMFRI’s Mangaluru Regional Centre, employed a multifaceted approach—blending field observations, a decade-long analysis of marine productivity, assessments of coastal and ocean water quality, vessel traffic mapping, and traditional ecological insights—to evaluate the extent of habitat degradation.

A release from CMFRI said that between 2013 and 2023, the study recorded a significant narrowing of beach stretches at key traditional locations—including Panambur, Yermal, Kirimanjeshwara, and Bhatkal—even though protective seawalls had been constructed to safeguard the coastline.

Although seawalls were observed to intensify coastal erosion, researchers at CMFRI advocated for “soft engineering” approaches—like living shorelines that incorporate native vegetation and carefully designed structural elements—as a more sustainable and ecologically sound alternative. The authors emphasized the need to control artificial lighting along turtle nesting beaches, as it disrupts hatchling orientation, and advocated for enhanced coastal waste management to curb the flow of litter from rivers and stormwater drains onto the shoreline.

“Turtle strandings—mostly olive ridleys—were recorded along the coast between 2021 and 2024, with some individuals rescued and released by fishermen. Vessel traffic analysis showed that over half of fishing vessels operated at speeds below 0.6 knots, opening scope for fishermen to act as conservation partners through awareness and incentive programmes”, said Dr Bindu Sulochanan.