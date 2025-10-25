Dy CM sets the ball rolling to prep new master plan for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that he has given directions to the Urban Development Department (UDD) to prepare a new master plan for Bengaluru Urban district, as the area is growing leaps and bounds.

The DCM, after a meeting with stakeholders at the Panchayat, City Municipal Council, and Outer areas of GBA, said that road-widening will be the top priority, as construction activity is gaining pace, widening of roads will be a difficult task later on. Shivakumar suggested surveying the areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru Urban District, as it will be included in the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) jurisdiction in the future.

After the progress review meeting of the local bodies under Bengaluru Urban District, the DCM said, “A meeting of officials of 12 local bodies of Bangalore city district was held. Bangalore will grow in the future. The areas covered by Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA) will become part of Bangalore city in the coming days,” he said.