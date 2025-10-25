Dy CM sets the ball rolling to prep new master plan for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that he has given directions to the Urban Development Department (UDD) to prepare a new master plan for Bengaluru Urban district, as the area is growing leaps and bounds.
The DCM, after a meeting with stakeholders at the Panchayat, City Municipal Council, and Outer areas of GBA, said that road-widening will be the top priority, as construction activity is gaining pace, widening of roads will be a difficult task later on. Shivakumar suggested surveying the areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru Urban District, as it will be included in the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) jurisdiction in the future.
After the progress review meeting of the local bodies under Bengaluru Urban District, the DCM said, “A meeting of officials of 12 local bodies of Bangalore city district was held. Bangalore will grow in the future. The areas covered by Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA) will become part of Bangalore city in the coming days,” he said.
All property records to be digitised: DCM
Shivakumar added, “As outside areas are witnessing development, a master plan will have to be prepared.”
Shivakumar’s statements come on the backdrop of his tour of the city in outer areas near Anekal and observations on Thursday. “Road widening and other infrastructure development need to be done right away. A proper plan needs to be made for this. The roads are narrow in some areas, including the CMC and the town panchayat. Instead of making it difficult in the future, I have instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and, Urban Planning Department to work on the master plan,” he informed.
Shivakumar instructed the officials to prepare for the conversion of B-khata to A-khata in these areas as well. “I have also instructed to bring uniformity in tax collection in this part, like property value based tax collection in Bengaluru city,” he said.
The DCM also instructed the officials to take steps against the construction of illegal buildings, as providing water and other infrastructure will become a challenge in the future.
When asked about the encroachment of the Rajakaluve and the encroachment of government property in Bengaluru city, he said, “All property records will be digitized immediately on the model of Bengaluru city,” he said, and added that the area will also have a garbage collection system on the model of Bangalore city.”
When asked if the new areas would be included only in Bangalore South City Corporation, he said, “We are planning to include all 12 local bodies in the border area around Bangalore under GBA. First, let the authorities report. Besides, I have been told to discuss with the public, associations, MLAs, and MPs.”