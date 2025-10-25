Footwear in Hampi tank sparks tension

HUBLI: Tension prevailed at Hampi after a sandal was found floating in the sacred tank of Sri Badavilinga Temple. According to eyewitnesses, unidentified miscreants, believed to be tourists, allegedly threw the sandal into the tank. Enraged, devotees demanded proper security arrangements at the temple. They said this was the third such incident at the temple.

The incident triggered widespread outrage on social media. Locals brought the incident to the notice of the ASI.

A local said the temple was built by the rulers of Vijayanagara Empire in the 15th century. Despite being a protected monument, pujas and other rituals are performed there daily. “We appeal to all visitors, especially tourists, to remove their footwear before entering any temple premises and respect the sanctity of the place,” he said.