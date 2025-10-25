Harangi fills up for first time in October

MADIKERI: For the first time, Kodagu’s Harangi reservoir has filled up to the brim in October. Following increasing inflow to the dam, over 5,000 cusecs of water is being let out to the rivers. The catchment areas in the district are receiving heavy rainfall every day, and the reservoir is filled to its full capacity for the first time in a non-monsoon month.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall in the Harangi basin for the past one week, additional water is being released into the river for the dam’s safety,” said Harangi Irrigation Department Executive Engineer IK Puttaswamy.

He confirmed that the inflow into the dam has been increasing day by day for the last five months. The water level as of Friday stood at 2,858.09 feet against its full capacity of 2,859 feet.

Kodagu district has been facing monsoon showers since May this year, and the district continued to receive heavy rainfall every day. Several parts of the district have already received more than 7,600 mm of rainfall this year. The district recorded 2,998.59 mm of rainfall this year from January.