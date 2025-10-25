Mysuru silk in global demand, focus on quality production: MoS Shobha

BENGALURU: As the demand for silk is growing globally, including Mysuru Silk, silk production must be improved without compromising on quality, said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSMEs, Shobha Karandlaje, on Friday. She also said that it should be increased through collaboration between scientists and farmers.
“While in many sectors, India is self-reliant, we continue to import silk, pulses and edible oils. The demand for silk fabric is 45,000 metric tonnes, but only 41,000 metric tonnes of silk is produced in India; the rest is being imported from China. This needs to be reduced. China takes cocoons and other raw materials from India. Farmers and entrepreneurs need to break this chain and become self-sufficient,” she said.
She was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Central Silk Board (CSB)- National Silkworm Seed Organisation (NSSO). Details of the innovative technologies were also showcased.
“A lot of developmental works are being seen in regions where silk production is high, including Ramanagara, Bidadi and Anekal, Member of Parliament Dr CN Manjunath noted.
Manjunath said the Chinese model of development should be adopted, where vertical growth is emphasised in small land parcels, and the rest of the area should be utilised for farming.
“Today, where people are getting salaries once in three months or farmers are stressed and suffering losses due to poor returns, sericulture farming is showing profits. Silk is gold for farmers, and a stable monthly income is guaranteed. Interestingly, 60% of this waste is exported, and byproducts are imported,” he said.
Dr S Manithra Moorthy, CSB-NSSO director, said that a national silk museum showcasing soil to silk fabric is planned to be set up in Mysuru. A dedicated silk chain corridor is also planned by the Central government. The CSB is working to cap the import of Bivoltine silk by increasing production by 10,000 metric tonnes, under the National Silkworm Seed Project.