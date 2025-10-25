Mysuru silk in global demand, focus on quality production: MoS Shobha

BENGALURU: As the demand for silk is growing globally, including Mysuru Silk, silk production must be improved without compromising on quality, said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSMEs, Shobha Karandlaje, on Friday. She also said that it should be increased through collaboration between scientists and farmers.

“While in many sectors, India is self-reliant, we continue to import silk, pulses and edible oils. The demand for silk fabric is 45,000 metric tonnes, but only 41,000 metric tonnes of silk is produced in India; the rest is being imported from China. This needs to be reduced. China takes cocoons and other raw materials from India. Farmers and entrepreneurs need to break this chain and become self-sufficient,” she said.

She was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Central Silk Board (CSB)- National Silkworm Seed Organisation (NSSO). Details of the innovative technologies were also showcased.

“A lot of developmental works are being seen in regions where silk production is high, including Ramanagara, Bidadi and Anekal, Member of Parliament Dr CN Manjunath noted.