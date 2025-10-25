Rahul Gandhi may land in Bengaluru next month amid cabinet reshuffle talks

BENGALURU: Amid murmurs of change in leadership and cabinet reshuffle with CM Siddaramaiah completing two-and-half years in office, there are talks of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visiting Bengaluru on November 19.

According to sources, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has invited leaders of the Congress high command, including AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, for a rally of anganwadi workers, marking the 50th anniversary of anganwadis in Karnataka. Accordingly, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are also likely to be invited, sources added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah may visit the national capital on November 15, a day after the Bihar Assembly poll results are announced.

He is expected to discuss the cabinet reshuffle with the high command. About 10 ministers may be dropped to make way for new faces. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah’s close associate and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, along with the CM’s legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, visited New Delhi on Friday, and met legal counsels for a case with the ED.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre also visited New Delhi. He is likely to discuss political developments with the high command. Khandre is in the race for the KPCC president’s post, and is likely to sacrifice the ministerial berth for it, sources said.