Siddaganga seer hails Dr Veerendra Heggade’s unmatched service to society

MANGALURU: Sri Siddaganga Mahaswami of Siddaganga Math, Tumakuru, on Friday said that the service rendered by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade is commendable and unmatched.

Blessing the occasion during the 58th anniversary of the coronation of Dr Veerendra Heggade, the Siddaganga seer said, “Dharmasthala is a sacred place known for communal harmony. As dreamt by his grandfather, the late Manjayya Heggade, and with the guidance of his father Rathnavarma Heggade, he has rendered selfless service to society. Through the village development programme, Heggade has fulfilled the concept of Rama Rajya of Mahatma Gandhi. He has also implemented the dream of a developed India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many poor people and women have benefitted from the schemes implemented by Heggade to lead a self-reliant life. Apart from it, Heggade has come up with programmes to rejuvenate lakes, renovate old temples and introduce modern technology at Dharmasthala to help the devotees.”

Meanwhile, Dr Veerendra Heggade announced new programmes on the occasion. A 2,000th de-addiction camp will be organised on 6 November in which 1,35,000 people are expected to participate. He said that 13 ancient temples will be restored next year and, by next March, 1,000 lakes will be rejuvenated. So far, 300 ancient temples have been restored.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was present.