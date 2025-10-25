Spoke only on ideological grounds: Siddaramaiah clarifies son Yathindra's remarks on CM change

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s MLC-son Dr Yathindra stating that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi deserves to be the ideological heir to his father, creating ripples in political circles, faultlines have resurfaced in Congress. There is a sense within the ruling party that there could be a major development in mid-November after the Bihar Assembly elections -- either a reshuffle of the Siddaramaiah cabinet or transfer of power -- for which both the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar camps are going loggerheads.
Siddaramaiah on Friday said, “I asked Yathindra and he clarified that he spoke on the ideological ground and not as to who should become the next CM.”
KPCC president Shivakumar, who is hoping to become CM after Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years in office on November 20, 2025, said, “Discipline is priority in our party. I will not speak now, but will do so with whoever is concerned,” he said, replying to Yathindra’s statement. This means he could speak to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Yathindra’s statement seems to have given Shivakumar an advantage, as the former has gone overboard in this power play. But Shivakumar’s loyalist MLAs are worried as they feel Yathindra’s utterance indicates that their leader might not get the prime position this year or even in 2028, when the next Assembly elections are held.
MLAs Iqbal Hussain from Ramanagara and Basavaraju V Shivaganga of Channagiri have insisted that disciplinary action should be taken against Yathindra. The two have been issued show-cause notices for stating that Shivakumar should become CM.
“Was our statement ‘balatkar’ (by force), if he (Yathindra) makes ‘chamatkar’ (magic),” asked Iqbal. “Yathindra’s statement is immature. He should not have said it, being the son of the chief minister. Hope he will mend his ways.”
Shivagang said, “Being a former MLA and now an MLC, Yathindra’s statement is childish. If the party lets it go, others like me will issue our own statements. It is good if the high command takes action despite his being the CM’s son.”
Maddur MLA Uday Kadaluru said, “Yathindra has gone crazy. There is no doubt that Shivakumar will become CM as the high command is likely to take a decision.”
Shivakumar’s brother-in-law and Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath too hoped that the former would become CM one day. He suggested that Yathindra should not have issued the confusing statement.
Former minister KN Rajanna’s MLC-son Rajendra defended Yathindra, saying the latter only wished that a member of AHINDA community, Satish Jarkiholi, should become the next CM. “We too are happy if Satish becomes CM. After the Bihar assembly polls, there will be a development,” he stated and hoped that his father would be reinducted into the cabinet.
Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna, a cabinet berth aspirant, also hoped for a reshuffle. “I don’t belong to any camp. I am a loyalist of the party and see Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Satish Jarkiholi equally,” he stated.
Interestingly, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa observed that no one is indispensable for Congress. “When former prime minister Indira Gandhi went (died), there was bewilderment as to who would succeed her. Many leaders emerged. There are plenty of leaders committed to the Congress ideology and the high command will take a decision if such a situation arises (change in CM post),” he added.