Spoke only on ideological grounds: Siddaramaiah clarifies son Yathindra's remarks on CM change

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s MLC-son Dr Yathindra stating that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi deserves to be the ideological heir to his father, creating ripples in political circles, faultlines have resurfaced in Congress. There is a sense within the ruling party that there could be a major development in mid-November after the Bihar Assembly elections -- either a reshuffle of the Siddaramaiah cabinet or transfer of power -- for which both the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar camps are going loggerheads.

Siddaramaiah on Friday said, “I asked Yathindra and he clarified that he spoke on the ideological ground and not as to who should become the next CM.”

KPCC president Shivakumar, who is hoping to become CM after Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years in office on November 20, 2025, said, “Discipline is priority in our party. I will not speak now, but will do so with whoever is concerned,” he said, replying to Yathindra’s statement. This means he could speak to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Yathindra’s statement seems to have given Shivakumar an advantage, as the former has gone overboard in this power play. But Shivakumar’s loyalist MLAs are worried as they feel Yathindra’s utterance indicates that their leader might not get the prime position this year or even in 2028, when the next Assembly elections are held.

MLAs Iqbal Hussain from Ramanagara and Basavaraju V Shivaganga of Channagiri have insisted that disciplinary action should be taken against Yathindra. The two have been issued show-cause notices for stating that Shivakumar should become CM.