Will make Karnataka the most investor-friendly state: CM approves proposals worth Rs 27,607.26 crore

BENGALURU: A high-powered meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha pledged to make Karnataka the country’s most investor-friendly destination, slashing red tape and enforcing strict accountability among officials.

At an investment promotion and facilitation meeting, Siddaramaiah directed all departments to cut back ‘approval timelines’ for industries, including land-use conversion and No Objection Certificates (NOC), warning that “unnecessary delays will not be tolerated”. A detailed proposal on reducing clearance timelines has been sought. Siddaramaiah said that despite Karnataka attracting a record Rs 10.27 lakh crore by way of investment commitments at the Global Investors’ Meet earlier this year, bureaucratic slowdowns continue to hamper implementation.

“Nearly 60 per cent of these investments are already under execution, but we must move faster,” he said. Another Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of proposals are reportedly at various stages of approval. Highlighting frequent delays in approvals from the Pollution Control Board and Fire department, the CM ordered that rules be revised to expedite clearances. “Departments must act in coordination to provide industries with essential infrastructure -- roads, water and power -- without bottlenecks,” he emphasised.