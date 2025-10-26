55-year-old farmer mauled to death by tiger near Hediyala in Mysuru
MYSURU: A 55-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Mullur village near Hediyala in Mysuru district on Sunday afternoon.
According to forest officials, the victim, identified as Rajashekarmurthy, was tending to his cattle when a tiger attacked him. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
The incident occurred near Chikkadevamma Hill around 1 pm.
Soon after the attack, Hediyala forest officials and Sargur police rushed to the location. Meanwhile, angry villagers staged a protest, accusing the Forest Department of negligence for failing to capture the tiger that had entered the village.
It may be recalled that a 35-year-old farmer, Mahadeva Gowda, was critically injured in a tiger attack in Sargur taluk on October 16.
Mahadeva was harvesting cotton in his field near Badagalapura village, close to Nugu Dam, when the tiger suddenly pounced on him, leaving him with grievous facial injuries.
He is still undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.
Following the incident, forest officials had launched a combing operation and captured a three-year-old tigress suspected to have carrying out the attack.