55-year-old farmer mauled to death by tiger near Hediyala in Mysuru

MYSURU: A 55-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Mullur village near Hediyala in Mysuru district on Sunday afternoon.

According to forest officials, the victim, identified as Rajashekarmurthy, was tending to his cattle when a tiger attacked him. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The incident occurred near Chikkadevamma Hill around 1 pm.

Soon after the attack, Hediyala forest officials and Sargur police rushed to the location. Meanwhile, angry villagers staged a protest, accusing the Forest Department of negligence for failing to capture the tiger that had entered the village.