Bengaluru litterbugs, watch out! Waste will be dumped at your doorstep soon

BENGALURU: Litterbugs, watch out. A load of garbage will be dumped right in front of your homes if you continue to throw garbage on roadsides and other non-designated spots creating eyesores across the city.
After exploring multiple options to stop indiscriminate disposal of garbage, which is chipping away at the image Brand Bengaluru, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) now wants to teach a fit lesson to such litterers. Marshals first record videos of those dumping garbage and then trace their residences. Soon, a load of garbage will land at their doorsteps.
The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has been creating awareness, carrying out massive drives and slapping fines on litterbugs to reduce black spots, but the menace has not stopped. This latest solution will make litterbugs feel how it is to have a load of garbage right at their doorsteps. Also, dumping of garbage will be videographed and shared on social media to name and shame such litterbugs, officials said.
“Recording of videos of litterbugs indiscriminately dumping mixed waste in plastic carry bags, gunny bags and boxes is already on for the last one week. Marshals, along with ward engineers and jurisdictional police will also reach their homes and dump garbage at their doorsteps,” said a senior official.
Violators to be fined Rs 2,000- 10,000
BSWML has brought down the number of black spots across the city from 869 to 150 after a tireless campaign, said BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda. There are strict instructions from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to keep the city clean and take strict action to contain garbage dumping, he added.
“The garbage dumped at the doorsteps will be lifted after a few hours. But violators will be fined Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. If the marshals are questioned for such action, they will show the videos recorded earlier to justify the civic agency’s action,” said Gowda.
This initiative comes after Shivakumar visited the Bengaluru East City Corporation on October 18, where he directed GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to take strict measures to contain dumping of garbage.