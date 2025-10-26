‘Call centre’ was set up for voter theft in Aland constituency: Sources

BENGALURU: The investigation into the alleged voter theft in Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district has gained momentum.

According to informed sources, the setup with around five computer sets which was handled by four alleged suspects – Akram, Ashfaque, Nadeem and Mushtaq -- was reportedly set up “for the purpose of filing online fraudulent 6,018 Form 7 applications on the Election Commission website for deletion of names,” said sources on condition of anonymity.

“Of the four accused, one is an online political surveyor/manipulator, one a data operator and two others are well versed in filing online applications and providing logical support,” added the sources.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the alleged voter theft, has also unravelled that the perpetrators had allegedly used 75 mobile phone numbers of people from vulnerable sections of society “from across the country to create login IDs for the 6,018 applications.

The investigation is looking at loopholes, which were used to create login IDs with single one-time passwords (OTPs.) How did the perpetrators get these 75 mobile phone numbers? There has to be a network of people helping them with logistics. Each login was created using an OTP. How did they manage to get them? Did they hack the 75 mobile phones,” said the sources.