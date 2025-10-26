Congress MLC Yathindra says CM Siddaramaiah will complete full five-year term

MYSURU: Congress MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who recently stirred a political furore by naming Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi as a possible successor to his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has now clarified that Siddaramaiah will continue as the CM for the full five-year term.

Speaking to reporters at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangotri Campus in Mysuru on Saturday, Yathindra said, “In the current situation, Siddaramaiah will remain the CM for five years. There is no ‘September or December Kranti’ (revolution) within the Congress government.”

Dr Yathindra said that if the party issues him a notice seeking an explanation for his statement, he will respond accordingly. He further said that internal issues of the Congress will be discussed only within the party.

“I stand by my earlier statement made in Belagavi and have already issued a clarification. I do not wish to create any further controversy by repeating it. I will not discuss it again in front of the media. There was nothing wrong in what I said,” he added.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on “Social and Educational Survey: Historic Background, Implementation Challenges, and Our Responsibility” organised by Jagrutha Karnataka, Dalitha Vidyarthi Okoota, and Mysuru University Researchers Association at Senate Bhavan, Dr Yathindra said,