Election Commission is a subsidiary of BJP: Karnataka Revenue Minister Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday launched a signature campaign of the Congress on ‘Vote Chori’. Gowda alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission of India were trying to destroy the country’s election system.

"Voter fraud is happening all over the country as the EC is working as a BJP subsidiary. As a result, the election process has been undermined. It is easy for BJP to win if the electoral system is destroyed. Both the EC and BJP are jointly involved in this illegality," Gowda said.

About 35,000 bogus votes were added to the list in Mahadevapura while the names of 6,000 genuine voters in Aland was omitted from the list, he said. “But the scam was stopped because it came to MLA BR Patil’s attention at an appropriate time. Otherwise, so many votes would have been removed from the list. This would have affected the result of the election too,” he said.