Karnataka activists meet to discuss electricity privatisation  

BENGALURU: Amid push to privatise electricity distribution across the country, and the concerns of higher tariffs, subsidy cuts, and loss of public control, a convention of consumer representatives, farmers, and power sector employees from across South India are gathering in Bengaluru on October 26 to plan a united resistance.

The meeting, organised under the banner of ‘All India Electricity Consumers Association (AIECA)’, takes shape amid growing anger over the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, which critics claim is “anti-people” and “pro-corporate”.

The bill, published by the Union Power Ministry on October 9, proposes sweeping changes that opponents argue, could dismantle state control over electricity — an essential public service.

Among those expected at the convention are Swapan Ghosh and K Venugopal Bhat, office-bearers of AIECA; Vadde Shobanadreeshwara Rao, former Andhra Pradesh minister; S Gandhi of the Tamil Nadu Power Engineers Association; and B Dileepan from the Janakeeya Prathirodha Samiti, Kerala.