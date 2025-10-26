Karnataka Congress govt is facing financial crisis, blaming BJP to hide it: Former CM Bommai
BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is in a financial crisis and is making allegations against BJP MPs to cover it up, claimed former chief minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai.
The government’s order against the RSS violates the Constitution and will not stand the legal test before the law courts, Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday.
“There is no question of us distancing ourselves from RSS programmes. This is a free country — we have freedom of speech, individual freedom, social and religious freedom. The State Government’s order against the RSS goes against the basic Constitution and will not hold up in any court,” the MP said.
On other organisations seeking permission to conduct processions, he replied, “Anyone can organise a procession. Our’s is a big country, and every organisation should be given equal opportunity. The court has made the right decision in this matter.
It has warned the government to take precautionary measures for the November 2 procession and instructed it to maintain law and order while allowing the event. Processions have been held everywhere — only in a few places there were objections and disruptions. The confusion has been created by the government’s own order,” Bommai said.
On certain leaders and ministers objecting to the use of lathis during RSS processions, Bommai responded with a question, “Has anyone ever faced trouble because of these processions? The government itself is doing things that provoke unrest in society.
The RSS has been holding such processions for decades — has it ever caused problems for anyone? Everyone in the world has their own beliefs. It’s not right for the government to interfere with those beliefs. The government already faces many problems — heavy rains have caused hardship instead of solving them, they are trying to divert people’s attention,” he alleged.
“The State Government is in a financial crisis and is making these allegations just to hide it. During the Covid-19 period, the state received adequate funds from the Centre. During the UPA regime, Rs 5,000 crore was announced for railway projects in Karnataka, but it was never released. Under our BJP government, the state received more than that every year. Now, the State Government is blaming MPs to cover up its own failures,” Bommai added.