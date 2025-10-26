Karnataka Congress govt is facing financial crisis, blaming BJP to hide it: Former CM Bommai

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is in a financial crisis and is making allegations against BJP MPs to cover it up, claimed former chief minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai.

The government’s order against the RSS violates the Constitution and will not stand the legal test before the law courts, Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“There is no question of us distancing ourselves from RSS programmes. This is a free country — we have freedom of speech, individual freedom, social and religious freedom. The State Government’s order against the RSS goes against the basic Constitution and will not hold up in any court,” the MP said.

On other organisations seeking permission to conduct processions, he replied, “Anyone can organise a procession. Our’s is a big country, and every organisation should be given equal opportunity. The court has made the right decision in this matter.

It has warned the government to take precautionary measures for the November 2 procession and instructed it to maintain law and order while allowing the event. Processions have been held everywhere — only in a few places there were objections and disruptions. The confusion has been created by the government’s own order,” Bommai said.